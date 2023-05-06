Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory delivers over 75,000 vehicles in April

Xinhua) 14:32, May 06, 2023

SHANGHAI, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Tesla's Shanghai plant delivered 75,842 vehicles in April, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

The company's Shanghai plant delivered 710,000 vehicles in 2022, an increase of 48 percent from 2021.

As of the beginning of May, the company has set up more than 1,600 supercharging stations, more than 10,000 supercharging piles and over 700 destination charging stations on the Chinese mainland.

Established in 2019, the Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai is the carmaker's first Gigafactory outside the United States.

The U.S. carmaker announced last month that it will build a new mega factory in Shanghai, which will be dedicated to manufacturing the company's energy-storage product Megapack. The new plant is scheduled to break ground in the third quarter of this year and start production in the second quarter of 2024.

According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, China is the world's largest new-energy vehicle (NEV) production and sales market. Data from the CPCA showed that, during the first quarter, the retail sales of NEVs jumped 22.4 percent year on year to 1.31 million units.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)