Chinese pair wins mixed doubles at WTT Star Contender Bangkok

Xinhua) 11:04, April 29, 2023

Lin Gaoyuan(L)/Chen Xingtong compete during the mixed doubles final match between Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong of China and Lim Jonghoon/Shin Yubin of South Korea at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Bangkok 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, April 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

BANGKOK, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Lin Gaoyuan and Chen Xingtong rallied from two games down to win the mixed doubles title at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender 2023 here on Friday.

Lin and Chen was trailing by 0-5 in the third game after losing the previous two against Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin of South Korea, but turned the tide and forced the match into the decider before they won by 7-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-8.

Both Lin and Chen returned later for the semifinals of men's singles and women's singles.

Chen went through another five-game thriller 11-6, 8-11, 11-5, 5-11, 11-4 against Adriana Diaz from Puerto Rico to advance to her third final of the tournament after women's doubles and the mixed finals.

Lin had an easier match in the men's singles semifinal when he strolled past teammate Yuan Licen in three straight sets and also secured his third berth for finals in the tournaments.

Lin Gaoyuan(L)/Chen Xingtong compete during the mixed doubles final match between Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong of China and Lim Jonghoon/Shin Yubin of South Korea at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Bangkok 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, April 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Lin Gaoyuan(L)/Chen Xingtong celebrate scoring during the mixed doubles final match between Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong of China and Lim Jonghoon/Shin Yubin of South Korea at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Bangkok 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, April 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Lin Gaoyuan(L)/Chen Xingtong compete during the mixed doubles final match between Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong of China and Lim Jonghoon/Shin Yubin of South Korea at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Bangkok 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, April 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Lim Jonghoon(L)/Shin Yubin compete during the mixed doubles final match between Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong of China and Lim Jonghoon/Shin Yubin of South Korea at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Bangkok 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, April 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Lim Jonghoon(L)/Shin Yubin compete during the mixed doubles final match between Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong of China and Lim Jonghoon/Shin Yubin of South Korea at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Bangkok 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, April 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Lin Gaoyuan(R)/Chen Xingtong react with the trophies on the awarding ceremony after the mixed doubles final match between Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong of China and Lim Jonghoon/Shin Yubin of South Korea at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Bangkok 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, April 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico competes during the women's singles semifinal match against Chen Xingtong of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Bangkok 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, April 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Yuan Licen of China hits a return during the men's singles semifinal match against his teammate Lin Gaoyuan at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Bangkok 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, April 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)