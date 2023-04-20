China's Ma, Chen advance in WTT Champions Macao

Xinhua) 16:23, April 20, 2023

Ma Long of China serves during the men's singles round of 16 match against Liam Pitchford of England at the WTT Champions Macao 2023 in Macao, south China, April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

MACAO, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese star paddlers Ma Long and Chen Meng put their names into the men's and women's singles quarterfinals at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao on Wednesday, the third day of the weeklong tournament.

In the men's singles round of 16, Ma Long saw off Britain's Liam Pitchford 3-1 (12-10, 8-11, 11-6, 11-4) despite having to fight a bitter first game and losing the second.

"Pitchford could strike several good ones in a row. I told myself not to give up and fight for each point. He struck high quality backhand balls at fast pace, which put high pressure on me," Ma said after the match.

Third seed Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan beat Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong, China, 3-1 (6-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-3).

Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei withdrew due to injury, giving his opponent France's Alexis Lebrun a place in the quarterfinals.

In the women's singles, world No. 20 Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei pulled off a 3-1 (11-4, 9-11, 11-1, 11-6) win over sixth seed Mima Ito of Japan.

With the scores locked at one game apiece, Cheng responded to a 0-1 deficit in the third game by picking up 11 points in a row.

Olympic champion Chen Meng overwhelmed Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa 3-1 (11-5, 11-5, 8-11, 11-5), while another Japanese player Hina Hayata thrashed Jeon Jihee of South Korea in straight games 11-2, 11-9, 11-6.

In the men's singles round of 32 matches held earlier in the day, world No. 1 Fan Zhendong of China tamed world No. 16 Patrick Franziska of Germany 3-1 (8-11, 11-4, 11-7, 11-5). Having dropped the opening game, Fan led from then on and took the next three games in quick succession.

China's Liang Jingkun was in demolition mode as he took down Marcos Freitas of Portugal 11-4, 11-3, 11-3.

In the women's singles round of 32, world No. 1 Sun Yingsha of China got off to a perfect start, making short work of Czech Republic's Hana Matelova 11-7, 11-1, 11-2.

World No. 3 Wang Yidi of China defeated Germany's Shan Xiaona 3-0 (11-8, 18-16, 11-8).

Wang was put to test early in the match by Shan's high-frequency attacks, but Wang reflected on her poise under pressure and locked in an 18-16 to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Ma Long of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match against Liam Pitchford of England at the WTT Champions Macao 2023 in Macao, south China, April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Ma Long of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match against Liam Pitchford of England at the WTT Champions Macao 2023 in Macao, south China, April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Ma Long of China celebrates scoring during the men's singles round of 16 match against Liam Pitchford of England at the WTT Champions Macao 2023 in Macao, south China, April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Chen Meng of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Ishikawa Kasumi of Japan at the WTT Champions Macao 2023 in Macao, south China, April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Ishikawa Kasumi of Japan serves during the women's singles round of 16 match against Chen Meng of China at the WTT Champions Macao 2023 in Macao, south China, April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Chen Meng of China serves during the women's singles round of 16 match against Ishikawa Kasumi of Japan at the WTT Champions Macao 2023 in Macao, south China, April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Chen Meng of China celebrates scoring during the women's singles round of 16 match against Ishikawa Kasumi of Japan at the WTT Champions Macao 2023 in Macao, south China, April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

