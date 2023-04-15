China set to sweep WTT Champions titles

Xinhua) 13:23, April 15, 2023

Sun Yingsha of China hits a return during the women's singles semifinal against her compatriot Chen Meng at the WTT Champions Xinxiang 2023 in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, April 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- China confirmed a sweep of titles at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions, as Fan Zhendong and Liang Jingkun reached the men's singles final on Friday.

Fan registered a nail-biting 4-3 victory over world No. 13 Lim Jong-hoon of South Korea, while Liang saw off Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei 4-2.

Top-ranked Fan overcame a slow start to take the first game 11-8 and won 11-6 to extend his lead to two games. Lim got a lifeline with an 11-5 victory in the third game, but in rapid-fire exchanges, Fan gained the upper hand and was one game away from a final spot at 12-10.

However, Lim showcased his determination to come back into contention as he forced a decider 11-8, 11-6. Fan withstood Lim's challenge in the deciding game with a 11-9 scoreline.

Liang unleashed his attacking firepower from the outset, surging to a 9-0 start en route to an 11-5 win in the first game. After Liang moved further ahead by winning the second 11-9, Lin found his touch to take the next two games 11-5, 14-12, but Liang pocketed the following games 11-8, 11-4 to reach Saturday's title showdown.

Liang said he was satisfied with his performance, especially in the first two games. "I posed a great threat to my opponent in the opening two games, both in terms of my hits and tactical execution," he commented. "Lin made adjustments in the third and fourth games. After that, I played more patiently. I had a winning mentality and performed better in rallies."

Chinese paddlers have already secured the women's singles title after occupying all semifinal spots on Thursday.

In the semifinal, world No. 1 Sun Yingsha took control of the match before overwhelming Olympic champion Chen Meng 11-5, 11-5, 11-7, 11-6 in one hour and 16 minutes.

"As I have lost more times against Chen before, I kept a stable mindset and tried to fight for every point," explained Sun.

Also on Friday, Wang Yidi sailed to a 4-1 victory over Chen Xingtong. Wang started strongly early on and took a two-game lead 11-7, 11-3. After Chen pulled one game back 11-8, Wang regrouped to come on top again 11-8, 11-9 in the fourth and fifth games.

"Overall I was in fine form with a lot of rapid hits today. I drew lessons from my defeats in the past. Chen is a strong opponent. Only by playing in this way, could I have a glimmer of a chance of beating her," said Wang.

Sun Yingsha of China serves during the women's singles semifinal against her compatriot Chen Meng at the WTT Champions Xinxiang 2023 in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, April 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Chen Meng of China hits a return during the women's singles semifinal against her compatriot Sun Yingsha at the WTT Champions Xinxiang 2023 in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, April 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Chen Meng of China serves during the women's singles semifinal against her compatriot Sun Yingsha at the WTT Champions Xinxiang 2023 in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, April 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Sun Yingsha of China claps hands with her compatriot Chen Meng after their women's singles semifinal at the WTT Champions Xinxiang 2023 in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, April 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Fan Zhendong of China celebrates after winning the men's singles semifinal match between Fan Zhendong of China and Lim Jonghoon of South Korea at the WTT Champions Xinxiang 2023 in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, April 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Fan Zhendong of China hits a return during the men's singles semifinal match between Fan Zhendong of China and Lim Jonghoon of South Korea at the WTT Champions Xinxiang 2023 in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, April 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Lim Jonghoon of South Korea hits a return during the men's singles semifinal match between Fan Zhendong of China and Lim Jonghoon of South Korea at the WTT Champions Xinxiang 2023 in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, April 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Lim Jonghoon of South Korea hits a return during the men's singles semifinal match between Fan Zhendong of China and Lim Jonghoon of South Korea at the WTT Champions Xinxiang 2023 in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, April 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Fan Zhendong of China hits a return during the men's singles semifinal match between Fan Zhendong of China and Lim Jonghoon of South Korea at the WTT Champions Xinxiang 2023 in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, April 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Lim Jonghoon (R) of South Korea reacts during the men's singles semifinal match between Fan Zhendong of China and Lim Jonghoon of South Korea at the WTT Champions Xinxiang 2023 in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, April 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)