Highlights of WTT Champions Xinxiang 2023

Xinhua) 10:11, April 13, 2023

Liang Jingkun of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match against Mattias Falck of Sweden at the WTT Champions Xinxiang 2023 in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, April 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Wang Chuqin of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match between Darko Jorgic of Slovenia and Wang Chuqin of China at the WTT Champions Xinxiang 2023 in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, April 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Wang Chuqin of China serves during the men's singles round of 16 match between Darko Jorgic of Slovenia and Wang Chuqin of China at the WTT Champions Xinxiang 2023 in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, April 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Ito Mima of Japan hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Bernadette Szocs of Romania at the WTT Champions Xinxiang 2023 in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, April 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Bernadette Szocs of Romania hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Ito Mima of Japan at the WTT Champions Xinxiang 2023 in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, April 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Lin Shidong of China celebrates scoring during the men's singles round of 16 match against Qiu Dang of Germany at the WTT Champions Xinxiang 2023 in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, April 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Hugo Calderano of Brazil hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match against Ruwen Filus of Germany at the WTT Champions Xinxiang 2023 in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, April 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Ruwen Filus of Germany hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match against Hugo Calderano of Brazil at the WTT Champions Xinxiang 2023 in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, April 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Lee Sang Su (R) of South Korea competes during the men's singles round of 16 match against Fan Zhendong of China at the WTT Champions Xinxiang 2023 in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, April 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Fan Zhendong of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match against Lee Sang Su of South Korea at the WTT Champions Xinxiang 2023 in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, April 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Fan Zhendong of China celebrates scoring during the men's singles round of 16 match against Lee Sang Su of South Korea at the WTT Champions Xinxiang 2023 in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, April 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Sun Yingsha of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match between Sun Yingsha of China and Yang Xiaoxin of Monaco at the WTT Champions Xinxiang 2023 in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, April 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Yang Xiaoxin of Monaco hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match between Sun Yingsha of China and Yang Xiaoxin of Monaco at the WTT Champions Xinxiang 2023 in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, April 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Sun Yingsha of China serves during the women's singles round of 16 match between Sun Yingsha of China and Yang Xiaoxin of Monaco at the WTT Champions Xinxiang 2023 in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, April 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

