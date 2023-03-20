Sun Yingsha wins women's singles gold at World Table Tennis Singapore Smash
Sun Yingsha of China serves during the women's singles final match against her teammate Qian Tianyi at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash in Singapore, March 19, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Qian Tianyi of China hits a return during the women's singles final match against her teammate Sun Yingsha at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash in Singapore, March 19, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Sun Yingsha of China hits a return during the women's singles final match against her teammate Qian Tianyi at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash in Singapore, March 19, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Qian Tianyi of China hits a return during the women's singles final match against her teammate Sun Yingsha at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash in Singapore, March 19, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Sun Yingsha of China hits a return during the women's singles final match against her teammate Qian Tianyi at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash in Singapore, March 19, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Qian Tianyi of China hits a return during the women's singles final match against her teammate Sun Yingsha at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash in Singapore, March 19, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Sun Yingsha of China reacts during the women's singles final match against her teammate Qian Tianyi at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash in Singapore, March 19, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Qian Tianyi of China reacts during the women's singles final match against her teammate Sun Yingsha at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash in Singapore, March 19, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Sun Yingsha of China reacts during the women's singles final match against her teammate Qian Tianyi at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash in Singapore, March 19, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Qian Tianyi of China reacts during the women's singles final match against her teammate Sun Yingsha at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash in Singapore, March 19, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Winner Sun Yingsha of China poses with the trophy during the awarding ceremony after the women's singles final match against her teammate Qian Tianyi at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash in Singapore, March 19, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Sun Yingsha (R) and Qian Tianyi of China pose with the trophies during the awarding ceremony after their women's singles final match at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash in Singapore, March 19, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Photos
