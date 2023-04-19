In pics: WTT Champions Macao 2023

Xinhua) 09:37, April 19, 2023

Chen Meng of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match against Doo Hoi Kem of China's Hong Kong at the WTT Champions Macao 2023 in Macao, south China, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Doo Hoi Kem of China's Hong Kong hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match against Chen Meng of China at the WTT Champions Macao 2023 in Macao, south China, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Wang Chuqin of China serves during the men's singles round of 32 match against Andrej Gacina of Croatia at the WTT Champions Macao 2023 in Macao, south China, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Andrej Gacina of Croatia serves during the men's singles round of 32 match against Wang Chuqin of China at the WTT Champions Macao 2023 in Macao, south China, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Wang Chuqin of China celebrates scoring during the men's singles round of 32 match against Andrej Gacina of Croatia at the WTT Champions Macao 2023 in Macao, south China, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Wang Chuqin of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match against Andrej Gacina of Croatia at the WTT Champions Macao 2023 in Macao, south China, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Chen Meng of China serves during the women's singles round of 32 match against Doo Hoi Kem of China's Hong Kong at the WTT Champions Macao 2023 in Macao, south China, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Doo Hoi Kem of China's Hong Kong serves during the women's singles round of 32 match against Chen Meng of China at the WTT Champions Macao 2023 in Macao, south China, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

