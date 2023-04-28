China's Liang suffers surprising defeat at WTT Star Contender Bangkok

April 28, 2023

BANGKOK, April 27 (Xinhua) -- The World Table Tennis (WTT) Championships Star Contender 2023 in Bangkok recorded another surprising result in the men's singles as world No. 5 Liang Jingkun of China was defeated here on Thursday.

Liang lost to world No. 31 Anton Kallberg from Sweden in the round of 16 11-9, 11-7, 7-11, 11-3 following the defeat of Japanese top seed Tomokazu Harimoto in the previous round.

China's other three men's singles players advanced to the quarterfinals.

In the women's singles, China's Chen Xington and Kuai Man will meet each other in the quarterfinals after their respective victories on Thursday. The two teamed up to make it to the women's doubles final after beating Romanian duo Andreea Dragoman and Elizabeta Samara 11-5, 11-6, 8-11, 11-8.

Chen also secured a berth in the mixed doubles final with Lin Gaoyuan, who himself advanced to the men's doubles final with teammate Lin Shidong.

