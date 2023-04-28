Highlights of WTT Star Contender Bangkok

Xinhua) 10:25, April 28, 2023

Xu Yingbin (R)/Xue Fei of China compete during the men's doubles semifinal match against Lim Jonghoon/Jang Woojin of South Korea at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Bangkok 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

