Highlights of WTT Star Contender Bangkok
Xu Yingbin (R)/Xue Fei of China compete during the men's doubles semifinal match against Lim Jonghoon/Jang Woojin of South Korea at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Bangkok 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)
Xu Yingbin (L)/Xue Fei of China compete during the men's doubles semifinal match against Lim Jonghoon/Jang Woojin of South Korea at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Bangkok 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)
Xu Yingbin (R)/Xue Fei of China compete during the men's doubles semifinal match against Lim Jonghoon/Jang Woojin of South Korea at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Bangkok 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)
Xu Yingbin (L)/Xue Fei of China compete during the men's doubles semifinal match against Lim Jonghoon/Jang Woojin of South Korea at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Bangkok 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.