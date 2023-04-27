Xi says China won't "add fuel to fire" over Ukraine crisis

Xinhua) 09:55, April 27, 2023

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said China, a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible major country, will not choose to be a bystander of the Ukraine crisis, or "add fuel to the fire," or use the crisis as an opportunity to make profit.

China's actions are open and above board on the issue, Xi told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over phone on Wednesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)