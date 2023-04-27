Home>>
Xi says China won't "add fuel to fire" over Ukraine crisis
(Xinhua) 09:55, April 27, 2023
BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said China, a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible major country, will not choose to be a bystander of the Ukraine crisis, or "add fuel to the fire," or use the crisis as an opportunity to make profit.
China's actions are open and above board on the issue, Xi told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over phone on Wednesday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Dialogue the only viable way out for Ukraine crisis: Xi
- China always stands on the side of peace: Xi
- China to send special envoy to mediate Ukraine crisis: Xi
- Toxic friendship -- How Washington exploits Ukraine crisis to shackle Europe
- China ready to issue joint call with France for political settlement of Ukraine crisis: Xi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.