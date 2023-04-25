Stunning Northern Lights in Xinjiang

(People's Daily App) 15:51, April 25, 2023

Northern Lights lit up the night sky in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Monday. In addition to red and purple, green, which is usually only observed within the Arctic Circle, was also on display. These spectacular Aurora borealis appeared as a result of a strong geomagnetic storm in the Earth's atmosphere, triggered by a coronal mass ejection from the Sun.

