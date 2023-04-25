Chinese nuclear power company releases landscape painting featuring nuclear power plants

People's Daily Online) 14:51, April 25, 2023

China National Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. (CNNP) released a Chinese landscape painting featuring nuclear power plants on the 53rd World Earth Day, which was celebrated on April 22.

The painting shows how CNNP has made good use of nuclear energy to help people enjoy a better life, and demonstrated CNNP's contributions to environmental conservation.

Photo shows a Chinese landscape painting featuring nuclear power plants released by China National Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. (CNNP).

CNNP has generated a total of 1.2 trillion kWh of electricity, which is equivalent to saving 360 million tonnes of standard coal, reducing 950 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, and planting 3.28 million hectares of trees, said a company executive.

Attaching great importance to coordination between the development of nuclear energy and natural resources conservation, CNNP has made active efforts to practice the idea of harmony between humanity and nature.

The company has endeavored to improve the use of clean energy in people's life. Besides nuclear energy, CNNP has also invested in wind and photovoltaic (PV) power generation projects. Leveraging nuclear energy's advantage of being clean, the company has promoted nuclear power plants' efforts to extract steam from nuclear power units for residential heating and industrial supply.

CNNP will give full play to nuclear power's role as a base load power source to accelerate the development of renewable energy industry and promote the coordinated development of nuclear energy, wind and solar power, as well as relevant high-tech industries, said the executive.

By 2035, CNNP's installed power generation capacity is expected to exceed 100 million kilowatts, and nuclear energy will be commercially promoted in such fields as power generation, heating, seawater desalination, and hydrogen production, and embrace industrialization, the executive noted.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)