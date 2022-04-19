Home>>
New unit with China's Hualong One reactor starts operation
(Xinhua) 09:06, April 19, 2022
BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- A new nuclear power unit in Pakistan powered by the Hualong One reactor, the China-developed third-generation nuclear reactor, has started commercial operation, the China National Nuclear Corporation said Monday.
The Karachi unit 3 is the fourth nuclear power unit worldwide that use the Hualong One reactor. Karachi unit 2 and unit 3, both powered by Hualong One, will provide nearly 20 billion kWh of electricity for Pakistan, said the corporation.
The construction of the project has also helped boost local economy and related industries, the corporation added.
Two nuclear power units using Hualong One reactors are in operation in China.
