Chinese nuclear power operator supplies more electricity

Xinhua) 10:37, March 19, 2022

SHENZHEN, March 18 (Xinhua) -- China's leading nuclear power operator, CGN Power Co., Ltd., said on Friday that it sent 201.15 billion kWh of electricity to the power grid in 2021, an increase of 7.86 percent from the previous year.

The company said the amount of electricity equals a reduction of 60.85 million tonnes of standard coal consumption, helping cut carbon dioxide emissions by 167.36 million tonnes.

The company, which ran 25 nuclear power units in 2021, said its revenues for the whole of last year reached 80.68 billion yuan (about 12.7 billion U.S. dollars), up 14.3 percent year on year.

