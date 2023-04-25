5G brings better travel experiences to tourists in China

People's Daily Online, April 25, 2023

Thanks to the wide application of the new generation of information technologies such as 5G in the cultural and tourism sectors, scenarios of 5G-powered smart tourism have emerged across China, offering new and rich travel experiences to tourists.

Equipped with level 4 (L4) autonomous driving technology, mini new energy sightseeing buses offer services at Yuliangzhou, a tourist resort, in Xiangyang city, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo/Yang Dong)

By integrating 5G and mixed reality (MR) technologies with ancient legends of the Miao ethnic group, Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village, a famous scenic spot in Leishan county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Guizhou Province, has developed a tourism project featuring Jubensha, a role-playing murder-mystery game.

“I play Jubensha and enjoy an immersive experience of the culture of the Miao ethnic group in the Miao village,” said a tourist surnamed Zhao.

According to Luo Longbao, marketing director of the scenic area operator, 5G plus smart tourism has become a new signature of the scenic spot. “Tourists can access the map and travel routes of the scenic area and obtain information such as intelligent parking, an introduction of relevant tourist sites, and recommendations of travel routes in real time via a smart tourism platform,” Luo said.

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and Ministry of Culture and Tourism recently issued a notice to promote the collaborative and innovative development of 5G technology and smart tourism.

By 2025, the country will complete the construction of 5G networks in its tourist destinations, significantly advance the integration and application of 5G, and see the thriving development of 5G-powered smart tourism, the notice said.

The notice encouraged the building of more tourism scenarios and the provision of personalized, quality, interactive and tourism services featuring immersive experiences by applying technologies such as 5G, and combining resources including natural landscapes, history and culture with cultural and tourism and public facilities.

The construction of 5G-powered smart tourism destinations has ensured a smarter and more efficient management of scenic areas.

The Huaguoshan Mountain Scenic Spot in Lianyungang city, east China's Jiangsu Province has built a comprehensive 5G-based management platform, which integrates application scenarios including “5G plus AI” smart security, “5G plus VR” live-streaming sessions, smart ticket services and VR-powered panoramic views.

A large screen at its monitoring center showcases information of the scenic area, including weather information, real-time tourist visits, and the real-time operation of sightseeing buses.

5G-powered smart tourism has also improved the travelers' sense of satisfaction by improving 5G signal coverage in scenic areas.

The construction of digital scenic areas is conducive to protecting and displaying cultural relics and improving scenic areas' operational efficiency and emergency management capacities, said Li Xinjian, a professor at Beijing International Studies University, adding that it also promotes the convenience of tourism and improves tourists' sense of satisfaction.

