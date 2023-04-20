China has over 2.64 mln 5G base stations

Xinhua) 17:09, April 20, 2023

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- The number of China's 5G base stations had exceeded 2.64 million by the end of March this year, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said Thursday.

The number of 5G cellphone users in the country had reached 620 million by the end of March, and 5G signals had covered all counties in the country, according to the MIIT.

5G technologies are widely applied in the Chinese economy, according to the MIIT.

China plans to add around 600,000 5G base stations this year to increase such stations to 2.9 million by the end of 2023, Jin Zhuanglong, minister of industry and information technology, said in March this year.

