Chinese operators quick to adopt 5G technology: Ericsson

Xinhua) 13:42, March 02, 2023

People walk past a sign of the 2023 edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

In January, Ericsson announced a new collaboration with China Mobile to jointly launch two energy-efficient 5G sites in the provinces of Jiangsu and Guangdong. The move is in line with China's pledge to become carbon-neutral before 2060.

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese mobile operators have been quick to adopt 5G technology and are reaping the benefits, Magnus Ewerbring, the chief technology officer (CTO) for Ericsson's Asia Pacific region, told Xinhua on Tuesday.

Chinese operators have been quick to adopt the technology and applied to and benefited their communities, said Ewerbring, at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, adding that China had built up 5G networks with "very good coverage."

"For five years everything has gone along very well in China. All three national operators have developed very well and are now providing 5G services. We are happy to support these activities," added the CTO.

A crane remotely controlled with the help of 5G technology, moves a container at the East-West Gate (EWG) Intermodal Logistics Terminal near the village of Fenyeslitke, eastern Hungary, on Oct. 18, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

In January, Ericsson announced a new collaboration with China Mobile to jointly launch two energy-efficient 5G sites in east China's Jiangsu province and southern province of Guangdong. The move is in line with China's pledge to become carbon-neutral before 2060.

"It's a long way to 2060, but I think the goals are achievable, and I think the industry is now very much focused on it. I think mobile operators will play an important role here for society as a whole. By providing connectivity, society can be more efficient," said Ewerbring.

"By upgrading your network step by step, and making sure you have modern equipment out there, you can significantly reduce your energy needs. That will help reduce your carbon footprint," said the CTO.

Visitors watch exhibits displayed at the 5G telecommunication service section of the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, capital of China, on Sept. 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

He added that operators could make substantial savings by having the latest hardware and software.

"There's such great potential to bring connectivity to people, to enterprises, to be able to more efficiently do things, and I think Asia in general and China are good examples," Ewerbring said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)