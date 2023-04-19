China to strengthen crackdown on cybercrimes

Xinhua, April 19, 2023

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- China's procuratorate organs are set to take strict action against cybercrimes, according to a guideline recently issued by the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

Relevant authorities will strengthen the crackdown on telecom fraud, online pornography, online gambling, and the online trafficking of illegal guns, explosives and drugs, the guideline said.

The crackdown will also target criminal organizations that use the internet to commit fraud, collect on usurious loans, or make malicious compensation claims.

Per the guideline, those who coerce, instigate or seduce minors into committing telecom or online fraud will be severely punished.

The guideline has also called on prosecutors to work with legislative and administrative organs on legislation to tackle cybercrime.

