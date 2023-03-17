China sees historical achievements in law-based cyberspace governance: official

Xinhua) 13:04, March 17, 2023

BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- China has made historical achievements in law-based cyberspace governance in the new era since the 18th Communist Party of China (CPC) National Congress in 2012, said a senior official with the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) Thursday.

With integrated development of cyber legislation, law enforcement, justice, and law popularization, China has been improving its law-based cyberspace governance system, said Cao Shumin, deputy head of the CAC, at a press conference on a white paper titled "China's Law-Based Cyberspace Governance in the New Era" released by the State Council Information Office.

Cao said China will strengthen international cooperation in law-based cyberspace governance and contribute to a fair, rational, inclusive, safe, stable, and vibrant cyberspace.

Yue Zhongming, an official with the Legislative Affairs Commission of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, said at the press conference that China had seen remarkable progress in cyber legislation and basically formed a cyber legislation framework since the 18th CPC National Congress.

Yue said China had enacted five specialized laws respectively on cyber security, e-commerce, data security, personal information, and anti-telecom fraud over the past 10 years.

Legislation work is important to promoting law-based cyberspace governance, said Li Changxi, an official with the CAC, at the press conference, adding that China will further improve cyber legislation regarding data, platforms, and technology.

