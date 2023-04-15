China launches crackdown on fake information in cyberspace
BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Public Security of China has launched a campaign to crack down on fake information in cyberspace.
The campaign, which will last 100 days, comes as false information related to certain high-profile incidents in recent years has caused disorder in cyberspace, the ministry said.
Police will crack down on those who organize, plan or participate in the fabrication or distribution of false information on the internet, and groups that utilize incidents to create misinformation and attract attention for the purpose of acquiring profits illegally, according to the ministry.
The campaign will see internet companies with serious issues in this regard rectified, and illegal accounts removed from relevant online platforms.
The ministry has also called on the public to keep a cool head and be vigilant to help contain the spread of fake information in cyberspace.
