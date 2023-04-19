China issues yellow alert for severe convective weather

Xinhua) 09:49, April 19, 2023

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- China's meteorological authority on Tuesday evening issued a yellow alert for severe convective weather in parts of the country.

From 8 p.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday, thunderstorms or hail will strike parts of Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangxi and Guangdong, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some areas will see up to 60 millimeters of hourly precipitation, the center said.

It has asked relevant government departments to prepare for heavy rains, and recommended that people reduce outdoor activities.

Drivers should remain cautious, and drainage systems for cities, farmlands and fishponds should be inspected properly, the center said.

China has a three-tier, color-coded warning system for severe convective weather, with orange representing the most severe warning, followed by yellow and blue.

