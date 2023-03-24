China renews blue alert for severe convection weather

Xinhua) 13:44, March 24, 2023

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- China's meteorological authority on Friday renewed a blue alert for severe convection weather in parts of the country.

From Friday morning to Saturday morning, thunderstorms and hail will strike parts of Hunan, Jiangxi, Fujian and Guangdong provinces, as well as the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Heavy rainfall will hit southern areas of the country, and some places will see up to 60 mm of hourly precipitation, the center said.

The center advised the public to remain alert to flash floods, landslides and mudslides and recommended reducing outdoor activities.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

