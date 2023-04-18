Home>>
Harvest celebration: Spring tea picking
(People's Daily App) 15:30, April 18, 2023
Thanks to generous spring rains, the tea crop promises to be of exceptional quality. Watch as villagers in rural China diligently collect bountiful tea leaves from hillside gardens.
(Compiled by Zhu Dan)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.