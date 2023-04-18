Languages

Archive

Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Home>>

Harvest celebration: Spring tea picking

(People's Daily App) 15:30, April 18, 2023

Thanks to generous spring rains, the tea crop promises to be of exceptional quality. Watch as villagers in rural China diligently collect bountiful tea leaves from hillside gardens.

(Compiled by Zhu Dan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)

Photos

Related Stories