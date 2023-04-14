Village in E China's Jiangxi turns tea plantations into park
|Tourists enjoy the beautiful scenery at a tea plantation in Shiziyuan village, Fuliang county, Jingdezhen city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)
Tea farmers were busy harvesting tea leaves on mountains that span over 1,000 mu (66.7 hectares) in Shiziyuan village in east China's Jiangxi Province, as throngs of tourists enjoyed the beautiful spring scenery at tea plantations there on April 9, 2023.
Shiziyuan in Fuliang county of Jingdezhen city has turned its tea plantations into a park by promoting the integration of its tea industry with tourism.
The tea sector is a leading industry in Shiziyuan. Each household in the village has an average tea plantation of more than 20 mu and earns an average income of over 100,000 yuan ($14,526).
