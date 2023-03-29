Workers busy harvesting tea leaves before Qingming Festival

Xinhua) 13:12, March 29, 2023

This aerial photo shows workers harvesting tea leaves at a tea garden in Xihu District, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 28, 2023. Recently, workers are busy in harvesting and processing tea leaves ahead of the Qingming Festival to produce the Mingqian (literally "pre-Qingming") tea, which are made of the very first tea sprouts in spring and considered to be of high quality. (Xinhua/Long Wei)

Workers harvest tea leaves at a tea garden in Huawo Village, Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 28, 2023. Recently, workers are busy in harvesting and processing tea leaves ahead of the Qingming Festival to produce the Mingqian (literally "pre-Qingming") tea, which are made of the very first tea sprouts in spring and considered to be of high quality. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)

Workers harvest tea leaves at a tea garden in Baili Azalea Scenic Area, Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 28, 2023. Recently, workers are busy in harvesting and processing tea leaves ahead of the Qingming Festival to produce the Mingqian (literally "pre-Qingming") tea, which are made of the very first tea sprouts in spring and considered to be of high quality. (Xinhua/Yang Wenshu)

Workers harvest tea leaves at a tea garden in Songshu'ao Village of Maoping Town in Zigui County, Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, March 28, 2023. Recently, workers are busy in harvesting and processing tea leaves ahead of the Qingming Festival to produce the Mingqian (literally "pre-Qingming") tea, which are made of the very first tea sprouts in spring and considered to be of high quality. (Xinhua/Wang Huifu)

Workers harvest tea leaves in Baicha Village of Tuanba Town in Dazhu County, Dazhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 28, 2023. Recently, workers are busy in harvesting and processing tea leaves ahead of the Qingming Festival to produce the Mingqian (literally "pre-Qingming") tea, which are made of the very first tea sprouts in spring and considered to be of high quality. (Xinhua/Deng Liangkui)

Workers harvest tea leaves at a tea garden in Baili Azalea Scenic Area, Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 28, 2023. Recently, workers are busy in harvesting and processing tea leaves ahead of the Qingming Festival to produce the Mingqian (literally "pre-Qingming") tea, which are made of the very first tea sprouts in spring and considered to be of high quality. (Xinhua/Chen Xi)

Workers harvest tea leaves in Wudaoling Village of Tanjiawan town in Yunyang District, Shiyan, central China's Hubei Province, March 28, 2023. Recently, workers are busy in harvesting and processing tea leaves ahead of the Qingming Festival to produce the Mingqian (literally "pre-Qingming") tea, which are made of the very first tea sprouts in spring and considered to be of high quality. (Xinhua/Cao Zhonghong)

Workers select tea sprouts picked early in the morning at a tea factory in Wuyi County, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 28, 2023. Recently, workers are busy in harvesting and processing tea leaves ahead of the Qingming Festival to produce the Mingqian (literally "pre-Qingming") tea, which are made of the very first tea sprouts in spring and considered to be of high quality. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiancheng)

Workers process tea leaves at a tea processing factory in Baili Azalea Scenic Area, Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 28, 2023. Recently, workers are busy in harvesting and processing tea leaves ahead of the Qingming Festival to produce the Mingqian (literally "pre-Qingming") tea, which are made of the very first tea sprouts in spring and considered to be of high quality. (Xinhua/Zhao Hongbo)

This aerial photo shows workers airing tea leaves at a tea processing factory in Dangzhen Village, Tongzhou Town of Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 28, 2023. Recently, workers are busy in harvesting and processing tea leaves ahead of the Qingming Festival to produce the Mingqian (literally "pre-Qingming") tea, which are made of the very first tea sprouts in spring and considered to be of high quality. (Xinhua/Xiao Wei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)