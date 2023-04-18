China's industrial output up 3 pct in Q1

Xinhua) 10:32, April 18, 2023

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 3.9 percent year on year in March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Tuesday.

In the first quarter, the value-added industrial output increased 3 percent year on year, up 0.3 percentage points from the level in the fourth quarter of 2022, the data showed.

China's industrial production has recovered steadily in the first three months, while business expectations have seen overall improvements, the NBS said.

The industrial output is used to measure the activity of large enterprises each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.91 million U.S. dollars).

