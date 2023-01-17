Home>>
China's industrial output up 3.6 pct in 2022
(Xinhua) 14:37, January 17, 2023
BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 3.6 percent year on year in 2022, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), showed Tuesday.
In December alone, the industrial output grew 1.3 percent from a year earlier, and 0.06 percent from November, the NBS said.
The industrial output is used to measure the activity of large enterprises each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.98 million U.S. dollars).
