1st LD: China's industrial output up 3.4 pct in H1

Xinhua) 10:34, July 15, 2022

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 3.4 percent year on year in the first half of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Friday.

In June alone, industrial output growth quickened to 3.9 percent year on year, expanding by 3.2 percentage points from that in May, according to the NBS.

The industrial output is used to measure the activity of designated large enterprises with an annual business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.96 million U.S. dollars).

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)