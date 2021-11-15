China's industrial output up 3.5 pct in October

Xinhua) 11:02, November 15, 2021

A man works at a factory of Ben Gang Group Corporation in Benxi, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 3.5 percent year on year in October, compared with 3.1 percent in September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

The figure puts average Jan.-Oct. growth for the past two years at 5.2 percent, the NBS said.

The industrial output is used to measure the activity of designated large enterprises with an annual business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 3.11 million U.S. dollars).

