China's industrial output up 11.8 pct in first 3 quarters

Xinhua) 10:34, October 18, 2021

A man works at a factory of Ben Gang Group Corporation in Benxi, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 18, 2021.(Xinhua/Yang Qing)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 11.8 percent in the first three quarters, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

The figure puts average Jan.-Sept. growth for the past two years at 6.4 percent, the NBS said.

In September alone, industrial output rose 3.1 percent year on year and 10.2 percent from the 2019 level, the NBS said.

The industrial output is used to measure the activity of designated large enterprises with an annual business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 3.11 million U.S. dollars).

