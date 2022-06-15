China's industrial output picks up 0.7 pct in May

Xinhua) 10:50, June 15, 2022

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 0.7 percent year on year in May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Wednesday.

On a monthly basis, the industrial output in May registered an increase of 5.61 percent, the NBS said.

The industrial output is used to measure the activity of designated large enterprises with an annual business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.96 million U.S. dollars).

