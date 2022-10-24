China's industrial output up 6.3 pct in September

Xinhua) 13:41, October 24, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 6.3 percent year on year in September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.

The industrial output is used to measure the activity of designated large enterprises with an annual business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.81 million U.S. dollars).

