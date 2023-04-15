Books on China's national security published

Xinhua) 15:41, April 15, 2023

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- With the arrival of China's 2023 National Security Education Day, three books on national security have recently been published in China to raise public awareness of national security.

The books, which are the third batch of books compiled by related authorities, focus on national overseas interests security, national artificial intelligence security, and national data security, respectively.

The books fully reflect new changes in the national security situation and the reality of the country's national security work in key areas.

Published by People's Publishing House, the books are available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

