Home>>
Books on China's national security published
(Xinhua) 15:41, April 15, 2023
BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- With the arrival of China's 2023 National Security Education Day, three books on national security have recently been published in China to raise public awareness of national security.
The books, which are the third batch of books compiled by related authorities, focus on national overseas interests security, national artificial intelligence security, and national data security, respectively.
The books fully reflect new changes in the national security situation and the reality of the country's national security work in key areas.
Published by People's Publishing House, the books are available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Committee for safeguarding national security of HKSAR actively performs duties in accordance with NPC Standing Committee's interpretation of national security law
- Macao SAR seeks public consultation on amendment to law on safeguarding national security
- National security advisers pledge support for Macao SAR in safeguarding national security
- Xi stresses safeguarding national security, social stability, peaceful lives
- HKSAR gov't to be resolute in safeguarding national security
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.