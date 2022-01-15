Home>>
Xi stresses safeguarding national security, social stability, peaceful lives
(Xinhua) 14:55, January 15, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has called for efforts to safeguard national political security, social stability and the peaceful life of the people.
Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the call in a recent instruction to the political and legal work.
Efforts should be made to ensure fair access to justice for every individual, Xi said in the instruction.
