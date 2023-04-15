Senior CPC official meets Brazilian party leader

Xinhua) 13:25, April 15, 2023

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Luciana Santos, president of the Communist Party of Brazil in Beijing on Friday.

The pair exchanged views on strengthening exchanges and cooperation between the two parties, on promoting the development of bilateral relations, and on international and regional issues of common interest.

