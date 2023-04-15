Chinese, Brazilian presidents hold talks

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Beijing on Friday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcoming ceremony for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the square outside the east entrance of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, April 14, 2023. Xi held talks with Lula, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing on Friday. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Madame Peng Liyuan pose for a group photo with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his wife Madame Rosangela Lula da Silva before the talks between Xi and Lula in Beijing, capital of China, April 14, 2023. Xi held talks with Lula, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

