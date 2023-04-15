Chinese premier meets with Brazilian president

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with visiting Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Beijing on Friday.

Li noted that this year is the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the strategic partnership between the two countries. He said that China is willing to further deepen political mutual trust, strengthen strategic communication, and synergize development strategies with Brazil to push bilateral cooperation to a new level.

Li called on both sides to actively diversify the growth of bilateral agricultural exports and strengthen cooperation in fields such as energy, minerals and aviation. He also called on the two countries to align industrial chains, and consolidate and deepen cooperation in fields such as infrastructure and manufacturing.

Li said that both sides should also expand cooperation on the digital economy and green development, advance cooperation within the New Development Bank and other multilateral financial mechanisms, strengthen financial dialogue and exchanges, and increase the scale of mutual investment.

Li noted that both China and Brazil are defenders of multilateralism, contributors to global development and beneficiaries of globalization. He said China stands ready to work with Brazil to safeguard international order and the international system with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter at the core, practice genuine multilateralism, and push the reform of the World Trade Organization in the right direction.

For his part, Lula said Brazil is willing to deepen cooperation with China in areas such as politics, the economy and trade, agricultural education, culture, sustainable development, and science and technology. He said Brazil also stands ready to expand two-way investment and local currency settlement, helping Brazil accelerate its reindustrialization process and promoting economic and social development.

Lula said China is an important partner in improving global governance, and Brazil is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with China in international affairs, jointly safeguard the interests of developing countries, enhance the voices of developing countries, and jointly build a peaceful and stable world.

