Friday, April 14, 2023

Visiting Brazilian President lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes

(People's Daily App) 16:46, April 14, 2023

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday laid a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing.

