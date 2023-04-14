Home>>
Visiting Brazilian President lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes
(People's Daily App) 16:46, April 14, 2023
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday laid a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing.
(Video by Di Jingyuan)
