Brazilian president arrives in China's Shanghai for state visit

Xinhua) 08:13, April 13, 2023

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrived in Shanghai Wednesday night for a state visit to China.

As agreed between China and Brazil, Lula is paying a state visit to China from April 12 to 15.

