Xi, Lula map out future China-Brazil ties

Xinhua) 09:05, April 15, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcoming ceremony for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the square outside the east entrance of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, April 14, 2023. Xi held talks with Lula, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing on Friday. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday.

Xi said China will work with Brazil to create a new future for their relations in the new era, deliver greater benefits to the two peoples, and play an important and positive role for peace, stability and prosperity in their regions and around the world.

Lula said he is honored and proud to head a large delegation on his fourth visit to China. This is his first visit outside the Americas since being elected President last year. This choice reflects Brazil's affection for China and commitment to Brazil-China relations.

SET COURSE FOR BILATERAL TIES

Xi extended a warm welcome to Lula for his state visit to China. He pointed out that China and Brazil are the two biggest developing countries and emerging markets in the Eastern and Western hemispheres. As comprehensive strategic partners, China and Brazil share extensive common interests. The overarching, strategic and global influence of the China-Brazil relations continues to grow.

China always views and develops relations with Brazil from a strategic and long-term perspective, and sees the relationship as a high priority on its diplomatic agenda, Xi said.

Xi noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of strategic partnership between China and Brazil, and the two countries will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations next year.

"China is now promoting high-quality development and high-standard opening-up, and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization. This will unlock new opportunities for Brazil and countries around the world," Xi said.

Xi called on the two sides to maintain regular strategic communication and increase experience sharing on national governance. The two sides need to be steadfast in seeing each other as important development opportunities, in supporting each other's development paths which fit national realities, and in supporting stronger solidarity and collaboration among developing countries.

The two sides need to deepen cooperation, steadily advance the major cooperation projects, and further unleash cooperation potential in agriculture, energy, infrastructure, space, aviation, innovation, etc, Xi said, adding that the two sides need to explore ways for stronger cooperation on green economy, digital economy, clean energy, etc.

"China welcomes more high-quality products from Brazil into its market. China will actively explore greater synergy between its Belt and Road Initiative and Brazil's reindustrialization strategy," the Chinese president said, adding that both sides need to capitalize on the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations next year to carry out more people-to-people exchanges, and cultivate stronger public support for Sino-Brazilian friendship.

"China is an indispensable force in global politics, economy and trade, science and technology, and plays a vital role in promoting world peace and development. Brazil is committed to building closer relations with China from the strategic perspective of shaping a just and equitable international order," Lula said, adding that Brazil's legislature and society share this strong desire for building strong, multifaceted relations with China.

Noting his delightful visit to Huawei where he met Chinese business representatives, Lula expressed deep admiration for China's 5G progress and his hope to expand Brazil-China cooperation in relevant fields. He welcomed Chinese investment in support of Brazil's digital transformation and low-carbon development.

Lula expressed the belief that deeper and greater cooperation with China will contribute to Brazil's reindustrialization, help address poverty and other issues and deliver benefits to the people. Brazil stands ready to develop closer exchanges and cooperation with China in education and culture to enhance mutual understanding between their people.

After their talks, the two presidents witnessed the signing of various bilateral cooperation documents on trade and investment, digital economy, scientific and technological innovation, information and communications, poverty reduction, quarantine, space and other areas.

The two sides released a Joint Statement Between the People's Republic of China and the Federative Republic of Brazil on Deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

PARTNERSHIP BEYOND BILATERAL LEVEL

Xi pledged China's firm support for Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) countries to cement the sound momentum of peace, stability, independence, solidarity and development, advance regional integration and play a greater role in international affairs. China will work with Brazil to ensure the continued success of the China-CELAC Forum, take cooperation between China and LAC countries to a new level, and achieve common development.

China will also work with Brazil to strengthen cooperation with the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) and the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR). Facing global changes of a magnitude unseen in a century, China and Brazil are resolved to stand on the right side of history, practice true multilateralism, advocate the common values of humanity, work for a more just and equitable international governance system, truly safeguard the common interests of developing countries and international justice and equity, and build a community with a shared future for mankind. China will step up strategic coordination with Brazil on global issues of mutual interest in the UN, BRICS, the G20 and other multilateral institutions, and enhance coordination on climate response, according to Xi.

Lula said Brazil and China share common views and interests on many important international issues. The two sides both uphold multilateralism and international equity and justice. Brazil stands ready to work with China to strengthen strategic coordination in the G20, BRICS and other multilateral institutions, enhance coordination and cooperation in international finance, climate response and environmental protection, and contribute to developing countries' effort to shake off unfair rules and realize fairer and more balanced development. Lula expressed his full confidence that Brazil-China relations will embrace a brighter future.

The two presidents also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis. Both sides agreed that dialogue and negotiation is the only feasible way for settling it and that all efforts that are conducive to its peaceful resolution should be encouraged and supported. They appealed to more countries to play a constructive role for a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis. The two presidents agreed to stay in communication on the issue.

Prior to the talks, Xi held a welcoming ceremony for Lula at the square outside the east entrance of the Great Hall of the People.

As Lula arrived, a guard of honor lined up in salutation. The two presidents stepped onto a stand, after which a military band played the national anthems of China and Brazil as 21-gun salute was fired in Tiananmen Square. Lula reviewed the guard of honor of the People's Liberation Army and watched the march-past in Xi's company.

Madame Peng Liyuan, wife of Xi, and Madame Rosangela Lula da Silva, wife of Lula, were also at the welcoming ceremony.

Xi and Madame Peng hosted a welcoming banquet for Lula and his wife at the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People in the evening.

Wang Yi and Qin Gang participated in the events.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcoming ceremony for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the square outside the east entrance of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, April 14, 2023. Xi held talks with Lula, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing on Friday. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcoming ceremony for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the square outside the east entrance of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, April 14, 2023. Xi held talks with Lula, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing on Friday. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcoming ceremony for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the square outside the east entrance of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, April 14, 2023. Xi held talks with Lula, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing on Friday. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Madame Peng Liyuan pose for a group photo with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his wife Madame Rosangela Lula da Silva before the talks between Xi and Lula in Beijing, capital of China, April 14, 2023. Xi held talks with Lula, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, April 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)