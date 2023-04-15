China's top legislator meets Brazilian president

Xinhua) 10:58, April 15, 2023

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Beijing on Friday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that as major developing countries, China and Brazil share broad common interests and face similar development tasks. They have always adhered to the principles of equality, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation to promote the steady development of bilateral relations.

Zhao said China will continue to work with Brazil to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, consolidate the foundation of political mutual trust, expand practical cooperation, enrich cultural exchanges, and push the China-Brazil comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level.

China's NPC is willing to actively share its experience in governance and legislation with the Brazilian Congress, Zhao added.

Noting that Brazil attaches great importance to developing relations with China, Lula said Brazil is ready to strengthen practical cooperation with China in fields such as the economy, trade, science and technology, and culture. He said Brazil stands ready to work with China to carry out exchanges between political parties and legislative bodies, advance South-South cooperation, jointly explore ways to improve global governance, and deepen and consolidate the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

