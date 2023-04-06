Peony flowers bloom in Luoyang, C China’s Henan

People's Daily Online) 09:38, April 06, 2023

Photo shows a blooming peony flower in Luoyang city, central China’s Henan Province. (People’s Daily Online/Wang Pei)

Peony flowers have entered their best viewing period in Luoyang, known as “the city of peonies,” central China’s Henan Province, attracting throngs of visitors.

The 40th China Luoyang Peony Cultural Festival will be held from April 8 to April 23, while the peony viewing period began on April 1 and will last until May 5. Visitors can enjoy over 1,000 varieties of peony flowers during the festival.

