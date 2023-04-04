Stewed chicken with leikou: a uniquely scented delicacy in Xinshi, C China's Hunan

Xinshi, a town located in Leiyang city, central China's Hunan Province, has been renowned for water transportation and commerce since ancient times. With a history spanning over a millennium, Xinshi boasts a rich cultural heritage, and residents are adept at using distinctive ingredients to cook special delicacies.

One such resident is Zhong Shuxiang, a native of Xinshi who runs an agritainment business that specializes in the town's signature dishes. One of the most iconic dishes is "leikou aoji” (stewed chicken with leikou). Leikou is a local plant known for its unique flavor that is both spicy and aromatic.

“We plant leikou in August or September of the lunar calendar, and harvest it in November or December. It can be consumed until March or April the following year,” said Zhong.

Locals typically add leikou to dishes like scrambled eggs and starch noodles, but Zhong recommends pairing it with chicken for the best flavor.

"For the most delicious stewed chicken with leikou, you need to use locally raised free-range chickens. The combination of the plant's spiciness and the freshness of the chicken creates a unique and refreshing aroma that will leave you craving more," Zhong said.