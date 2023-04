Children celebrate start of education in SE China’s Fujian

People's Daily Online) 13:45, April 04, 2023

A Kaibi ceremony is held in the Confucian Temple of Changtai district in Zhangzhou city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Changtai district)

A Kaibi ceremony, also known as “first writing ceremony”, was recently held in the Confucian Temple in Changtai district in Zhangzhou city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. Over 100 kindergartners attended the ceremony, marking the start of their education journey.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Du Mingming)