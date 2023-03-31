Xi's speech at central Party school to be published

Xinhua) 16:33, March 31, 2023

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will publish on Saturday a speech delivered by Xi Jinping marking the 90th anniversary of the central Party school.

Xi, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the speech at a meeting marking the 90th anniversary of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee and the opening ceremony of its 2023 spring semester.

