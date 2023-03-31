Xi presides over meeting about theoretical study program and revision of Party regulations

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee convened a meeting on Thursday and decided to launch a theoretical study program on the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. Starting from this April, the study program will be organized in two batches in the entire Party. The regulations on the reporting of personal information by officials were reviewed at the meeting.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

It was pointed out at the meeting that according to the plans made at the 20th CPC National Congress, a theoretical study program on the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era will be organized for Party members, especially officials at and above the county and director level. Through the study, Party members are expected to achieve unity in thinking, will and action with the Party's new theories, and carry forward the great founding spirit of the Party. The study program is meant to let all Party members never forget the Party's original aspiration and founding mission, always stay modest, prudent, and hard-working, and have the courage and ability to carry on the Party's fight so that the entire Party will be motivated to strive in unity to build a modern socialist country in all respects and advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

It was stressed at the meeting that to carry out an extensive theoretical study program in studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is a major plan made by the CPC Central Committee in order to fully implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress and mobilize all Party members to work together to fulfill the Party's central task. And it is a major arrangement for advancing the great new project of Party building in the new era. It is meant to enhance cohesion and forge the Party's soul with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and urge all Party members to acquire a deep understanding of the decisive significance of establishing Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and establishing the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, become more conscious of the need to maintain political integrity, think in big-picture terms, follow the leadership core, and keep in alignment with the central Party leadership, stay confident in the path, theory, system, and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and uphold Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and uphold the Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership. They must become more purposeful in closely following the Party Central Committee in thinking, political stance, and action. All Party members should fully study, comprehend and implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress to the letter, apply a new development philosophy, foster a new pattern of development, promote high-quality development, and advance Chinese modernization. The theoretical study program is meant to promote the Party's self-reform so that the Party will always stay alert and determined to tackle the special challenges it faces as a big Party, be united as one with the people and preserve its advanced nature and integrity. As a result, the entire Party will stay closely rallied around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, which will serve as firm and strong political guidance and guarantee to forge ahead on the new journey and make even greater contributions in the new era.

The meeting pointed out that the general requirement for this study program is to "learn thought, strengthen Party consciousness, attach importance to practices and make new achievements." The fundamental task is to apply what we have learned in practice, act on our beliefs, and turn Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era into a powerful force for strengthening ideals, enhancing Party consciousness, guiding practice, and advancing our work. In this way, the entire Party will be unified in thinking, firm in will, coordinated in actions and inspired in fighting. All Party members should try to achieve concrete results in forging inner strength, gaining wisdom, improving Party conduct and motivating actions through the program. Enhancing cohesion and forging the Party's soul are to bolster the foundation, building up characters to intensify loyalty, being responsible and doing solid work to advance development, applying Party's purpose to deliver for the people and being clean and honest in performing duties to foster new trend. These are specific goals the study program is meant to achieve. Efforts should be made to solve problems in the following six aspects: theoretical study, political integrity, capabilities, sense of responsibility, work conduct, and honesty and self-discipline. Neither stages nor links will be divided in the theoretical study program, and theoretical study, inspection and research, promoting development as well as examination and rectification should be integrated and promoted in a coordinated manner.

It was stressed at the meeting that Party committees and leading Party members groups at all levels should attach great importance to the study program, and make arrangements in a well-organized manner, strengthen the application of the Party's new theories and results of inspection and research, solve the most pressing difficulties of immediate concern to the people and launch special campaigns to address prominent problems. Whether the people are satisfied or not is the fundamental criterion for evaluation of the program. We should combine the study program with the promotion of the central work to prevent irrelevance between the two. Publicity and guidance should be strengthened to create good public opinion for the study program. Efforts must be made to seek truth, do solid work, and resolutely oppose and guard against pointless formalities so as to achieve practical results. We should formulate a long-term mechanism to consolidate and deepen what the study program will achieve, and improve the institutional mechanism for studying and implementing the Party's new theories to ensure long-lasting effect.

The meeting pointed out that since the 18th Party National Congress, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has incorporated the strict implementation of the reporting system of personal information by officials into the strategic arrangements for exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance. As part of strict Party disciplines and rules, and an important measure to manage and supervise officials, the Party has achieved effective results in implementing the reporting regulations as far as vigorously promoting the self-governance of the Party and the management of officials are concerned. Revising the regulations on the reporting of personal information by officials is of great significance for thoroughly implementing the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, improving the system with Chinese characteristics for officials reporting personal information, perfecting the Party's system and norms for self-reform, and further strengthening the management and supervision of officials.

The meeting emphasized that the system for officials reporting personal information is an important component of the system for requests and reports, and faithfully reporting personal information to the organization is the political and organizational discipline that officials must abide by. Officials should develop a deeper understanding of the decisive significance of the establishment of both Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. They should boost their consciousness of the need to maintain political integrity, think in big-picture terms, follow the leadership core, and keep in alignment with the central Party leadership. They should stay confident in the path, theory, system, and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics. They should firmly uphold Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and uphold the Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership. They should remain loyal and honest to the Party, be open and aboveboard, tell truth, do earnest work, be honest persons, honestly report relevant personal information, and subject themselves to supervision. Senior officials should take the lead in abiding by relevant rules and regulations, and play an exemplary role for the subordinates in this regard.

The meeting required Party committees and leading Party members groups of all levels to earnestly fulfill their due responsibilities in enforcing full and rigorous Party self-governance. They should make sure that strict principles are upheld, strict measures applied and a rigorous environment fostered in implementing the reporting regulations. Disciplines must be abided by in reporting personal information, and random checking must be strengthened to firmly safeguard the seriousness and authority of the reporting system, so as to enable this system to play an even more important role in the full and rigorous Party self-governance.

Other matters were also discussed at the meeting.

