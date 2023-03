Xi's quotes from Boao Forum for Asia

Chinadaily.com.cn) 11:17, March 30, 2023

President Xi Jinping has given speeches at the Boao Forum for Asia in 2013, 2015, 2018, 2021 and 2022, sharing his thoughts on Asian development. Let's take a look at some of his quotes from these occasions.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)