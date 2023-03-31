Home>>
Xi stresses advancing study, implementation of Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era
(Xinhua) 14:37, March 31, 2023
BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Thursday stressed further advancing the study and implementation of the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.
Xi made the remarks while presiding over and addressing a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi presides over meeting about theoretical study program and revision of Party regulations
- Interview: Xi's initiatives even more relevant as West moves towards blocs, says expert
- CPC to launch Party-wide education campaign on Xi Jinping thought
- Xi's quotes from Boao Forum for Asia
- Initiative can help civilizations thrive
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.