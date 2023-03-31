Xi stresses advancing study, implementation of Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era

Xinhua) 14:37, March 31, 2023

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Thursday stressed further advancing the study and implementation of the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Xi made the remarks while presiding over and addressing a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

