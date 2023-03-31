Home>>
Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen's US transit greeted by crowds of protesters
(People's Daily App) 14:53, March 31, 2023
Protesters opposed to "Taiwan independence" sang the Chinese song loud Ode to the Motherland on Wednesday outside the hotel where Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen stayed in New York.
