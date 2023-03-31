Rural teacher in C China's Henan performs exciting science experiments with recycled materials

People's Daily Online) 10:04, March 31, 2023

With experimental apparatus made of various kinds of waste materials, Zhang Jiantao, a rural science teacher at an elementary school in central China's Henan Province, has performed exciting science experiments and made students increasingly interested in science.

Zhang Jiantao works on a UAV converted from a trash can. (Photo/Media Convergence Center of Gushi county)

"The first experiment was named 'How is wind created?" All the children were very excited during the experiment. And when it was over, they asked me when the next experiment would take place. Seeing the eagerness in their eyes, I decided at that moment that I would continue to conduct science experiments for them no matter what difficulties I would have to overcome," recalled Zhang.

Zhang has made many kinds of experimental apparatus out of waste, including an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) converted from a trash can, and a water rocket made of plastic bottles.

(Source: People's Daily Online)

"Plastic bottles are my good friends, and also good friends of children in our school," said Zhang, explaining that they have been used in many of his science experiments.

As Zhang performs science experiments for students every week, he finds that his students are more and more enthusiastic about the experiment class. Some students have even started to make their own experimental apparatus.

"Some students imitated my experiments at home, and brought their experiment results to school to show them to me. I was very surprised," he said.

So far, the teacher has performed over 100 science experiments with recycled materials. He plans to compile a science textbook containing the 100 experiments for rural elementary schools this year, so that more rural students can learn scientific knowledge and enjoy the pleasure of doing science experiments.

(Source: People's Daily Online)

Zhang grew up in the countryside, and hadn't taken part in any science experiments until high school. He used to be a middle school physics teacher, and he enjoyed doing science experiments with students in class.

Three years ago, Zhang returned to his hometown to become a teacher of the elementary school in Zhangguangmiao township, Gushi county, Henan Province. More than 80 percent of the students in the school are "left-behind" children whose parents have left their hometown to work as migrant workers for higher salaries in more well-off regions.

(Source: People's Daily Online)

These children's enthusiasm for science experiments is what motivates Zhang to continue designing more interesting experiments.

"When I see the happy smiles on their faces, I feel energetic and gain a strong sense of accomplishment. Rural children don't have many chances to see or use high-tech products. I hope teachers in other rural schools will use the textbook I'm going to write to enjoy similar scientific practice activities with students," Zhang said.

Zhang Jiantao explains the principles behind a paper plane to his students. (Photo/Media Convergence Center of Gushi county)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)